Fairmont Senior boys upset (9) Bridgeport to end regular season

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport hasn’t had the ideal end to it’s regular season, while Fairmont Senior, on the other hand, seems to be peaking at the right time.

The No. 9 Indians have now dropped two of their final four games to end the regular season after Tuesday night’s regular season finale.

Meanwhile, David Retton’s Polar Bears have now won four of their last five games, including tonight’s 48-33 upset victory over a ranked Bridgeport squad.

“We’re getting good team play, and that’s the key. We’re getting outstanding defense. And, I’m seeing us playing on offense… I’m seeing the open guy gets the ball, and the open guys taking the shots,” Retton said.

Fairmont Senior was led, scoring-wise, by Trey Washenitz, who scored 15 points, and Jaelin Johnson, who added 11.

Nick Stalnaker scored a team-high 15 points for Bridgeport in the loss.

Fairmont Senior outscored Bridgeport 22-10 to begin the second half, and despite not making a single shot from the floor in the fourth quarter, managed to extend its lead to as many as fifteen points.

The boys postseason begins on Saturday.