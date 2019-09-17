Fairmont Senior, Bridgeport sit atop AA in first high school FB rankings

The WVSSAC released its first high school football rankings of the season Tuesday.

And the two top teams in Double-A play one another this week.

Fairmont Senior is still the top dog in the class, but right behind Nick Bartic’s club is John Cole’s Bridgeport Indians. The two teams play one another on Thursday in Bridgeport.

In Triple-A, the University Hawks are tied for 5th place, somewhat a surprise in the early part of the season.

In Double-A, seven area teams are ranked in the Top 21 as of now, meaning a lot of potential playoff teams.

And in Single-A, it’s no surprise to see Doddridge County towards the top of the rankings. But we have two Bulldogs teams tied for 3rd — Doddridge and Tygarts Valley.

Ritchie is sixth, and Trinity is tied for 15th in their first season.

Week 4 of the season starts Thursday in Bridgeport.