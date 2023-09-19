GRAFTON, W.Va (WBOY) – The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears carded a team score of 316 to claim the Big X Conference golf championship at Tygart Lake Golf Course on Thursday.

Fairmont Senior was led by Caleb Young who shot a round of 76 which was good enough to tie for second place in the individual competition.

Grafton’s Aiden Sheme earned low medalist honors with a 75 day, finishing one stroke ahead of Young and Buckhannon-Upshur’s Easton Perkins.

Landon Barkley from Fairmont Senior was named the Big X Player of the Year and shot a 79 on the day.

Each of the top three finishers, along with Barkley were named to the all-conference first team.

The rest of the first team included Young and Barkley’s teammate Tristan Wolford, Trace Tucker and Garrett Bosley from East Fairmont, Javier Crespo-Gomez from Elkins, Dustin Keener from Grafton, Jacob Brannon from Robert C. Byrd and Colton Gerhards from Bridgeport.