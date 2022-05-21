ELKINS, W.Va. – Fairmont Seinor completes the three-peat with a 17-4 win over Buckhannon-Upshur to claim the WVSLA girls lacrosse state championship.

The Polar Bears get off to a fast start with an early three-goal lead to start the game.

BU gets on the board as Reese Hutson finds the back of the net to cut Fairmont’s lead to just two goals.

Fairmont Senior continued to pull away, scoring six unanswered goals, and took a 9-1 lead at the halftime break.

The Polar Bears never slowed down but the Bucs tried for a late rally as Miranda Greene scored two unanswered goals in the second half.

Travelstead (holding trophy) is named game MVP

Fairmont Senior, led by Aubrey Harrison’s six goals, held out to claim the program’s ninth state title.

Senior midfielder Chloe Travelstead was named game MVP. She finished with four goals.

Polar Bears goalie Sidney Apanowicz got the job done in the net with 13 saves.

Buckhannon-Upshur finishes as the state runner up.