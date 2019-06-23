Fairmont Senior falls to Martinsburg and Spring Valley in 7 on 7 tournament

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior fell to Martinsburg and Spring Valley at the West Virginia Football 7 on 7 Tournament Saturday, falling to the Bulldogs in the winners bracket, and then to the Timberwolves in the losers bracket.

The Fairmont Senior offense struggled to move the ball effectively against the defending Triple-A champs.

That wasn’t the case against Spring Valley.

But the Polar Bears fell in overtime, on the only play of OT.

Nick Bartic, though, says these 7 on 7 tournament do serve a purpose.

“7 on 7 is a good developmental period, though, for timing and communication. I think we got a lot out of that the last two weeks. And it’s good to build on that as you’re going into August so you’re not starting from scratch. You already have that infrastructure laid out to build on,” Bartic said.