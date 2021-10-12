Fairmont Senior football back to work after two weeks off

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior (2-3) is back to work this week after being forced to take the last two weeks off due to COVID-19.

The Polar Bears find themselves in unfamiliar territory at this time of the year: unranked, and with a sub-.500 record entering Week 8 of the high school football season.

Fairmont Senior lost three of their last four games prior to being shut down for two weeks, just before it enters the grueling back stretch of its schedule.

Now that the Polar Bears are back to action, though, Nick Bartic and company say they aren’t looking ahead, but just right in front of them.

“It’s still one game at a time. That’s the most important thing, I think, for us,” Bartic said. “The focus is going to be on this week, and that’s easy to do when the opponent is Byrd and we know it’s a big game. We’re not looking ahead to anything else. Our focus is on Friday.”

Things don’t get easier for Fairmont Senior, which will take on No. 10 Robert C. Byrd this Friday, followed by a contest against Triple-A No. 9 Spring Valley.

Fairmont Senior ends the year against No. 12 East Fairmont, which could be a must-win game if the Polar Bears want to extend their playoff streak to nine straight years.