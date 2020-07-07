Fairmont Senior football holds Phase 3 practice Tuesday morning

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Polar Bears held what became a final practice before having at least a week off on Tuesday.

Fairmont Senior’s football team was at East-West Stadium Tuesday morning for its second day of Phase 3 practices, and the second day of the annual three-week practice period that happens each summer.

Practice wrapped up around noon, and a few hours later, the Marion County Health Department shut down practices and athletic events for at least one week.

Without knowing that would be the case, head coach Nick Bartic had this to say about the depth in Class AA this year in relation to how teams handle the COVID-19 situation.

“This year it even seems, maybe, a little deeper, than before. Whoever can handle this adversity the best, and gain an advantage, that will create even more complexity to that question of the competition level within Double-A,” said Bartic.

Bartic’s QB1, Gage Michael, was throwing the pigskin around at practice, with Tuesday being only the second day that teams were able to do football-related activities.

“It’s always fun watching Gage do his thing,” Bartic said. “(The receivers) have come along, they’ve progressed really well. There will be a growing curve with them, but I think we’re going to be alright.”

He also had this to say when asked about getting back on the field for the summer workouts.

“It’s a very unusual situation we’ve had to go through during summer, but it is nice to be back and have some form of normalcy, and have guys out competing again, and doing their thing,” Bartic said.

Phase 3 workouts are scheduled to continue across the state for the coming weeks, however, that will not include Marion County schools like East Fairmont, Fairmont Senior or North Marion, for at least the next week.