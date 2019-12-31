Fairmont Senior girls fall to Frankfort at home late

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monday night’s game between Fairmont Senior and Frankfort went down to the wire.

Both teams entered the game 5-1, with both losses coming against North Marion.

The two teams were knotted up at 12 at the end of the first, before Marley Washenitz heated up in the second quarter.

She scored 13 points in the second quarter alone and put up 35 in the game.

The fourth quarter stayed close, Fairmont Senior led 44-39 to start the period.

Washenitz used the spin move to put FSHS up two. And then Keyonna Hilson made a strong drive to the basket for another two points to put the Polar Bears up by eight.

Frankfort got back to within striking distance and then, with 15 seconds left on the clock, the Falcons had possession for the final shot.

Makenna Douthitt drained the game-winning basket to down Fairmont Senior, and give the Falcons the win, 60-59.