FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It was a slow start, offensively, for Marley Washenitz and company Friday night.

Washenitz was held to just two points in the opening quarter, but came up big in the later stages of the game.

The star sophomore guard tallied 16 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter to help Fairmont Senior hold on to beat Martinsburg, 56-51, as the Polar Bears continue to work on playing without the number of key players they lost from the last few season’s dominant runs.