Fairmont Senior girls hoops team holds “Bear Toss” for WVU Medicine Children’s

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – With the month of February coming up, the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears are spreading the love to kids going through a tough time.

The Fairmont Senior girls basketball team is teaming up with WVU Medicine Children’s.

Fairmont Senior is holding a “bear toss” where the team will be collecting and donating stuffed animals for the current and future patients at the WVU Medicine Children’s hospital.

The toss will take place at the Marion County rivalry game between Fairmont Senior and North Marion, two ranked programs, on February 3.

The idea came from bringing two rivals together for a great cause and to hopefully put a smile on the patient’s faces.



“Our big idea was to bring two rival schools in the same county together to honestly let the children at the children’s hospital know that we’re thinking of them during this tough time and that we want to be with them on Valentine’s Day,” Meredith Maier, FSHS senior forward said.

Spectators who wish to participate can bring stuffed animals directly to the game on Feb. 3 at the Fairmont Senior Field House or anyone can donate stuffed animals at any of the drop off locations.



“I think this is really cool because we get to do it around Valentine’s Day so we get to include just having fun with the kids as well as incorporating North Marion, which we normally are rivals, but for this we can all come together to do something good for a bigger cause,” Emily Starn, FSHS senior guard said.

The drop off locations include Toothman and Sowers Ford, Floyd Real Estate and any Little General locations in Fairmont.



“It gives a positive outlook to the county because it’s North Marion and us and we’ve always been rivals but coming together for a hospital, for the kids, is just all for a good cause,” Camryn Morgan, FSHS junior forward said.

The stuffed animals can be of any kind but Fairmont Senior is requesting the plush toys to be able to fit in a gallon-sized clear see-through bag.