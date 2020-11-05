Fairmont Senior girls looking for program’s first state title

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior girls soccer team is hoping to accomplish something that the program hasn’t done yet — capture a state soccer championship.

The Lady Polar Bears won in overtime over Oak Glen last week in the Regional round to advance to Beckley.

“They played with a lot of intensity. I think it was probably the best game we played all season,” said head coach Jeff King. “There’s a lot of stars on this team. It just depends on which one gets the ball. We have a couple seniors that we really depend on. There’s a couple sophomores that we just have to have in there on every play. It’s a total team effort.”

But now the focus shifts to taking care of business on Friday, with the hopes of advancing to Saturday’s AA/A girls championship game.

“This year we definitely made some changes, ad we pushed ourselves, and we got here,” said sophomore Adaline Cinalli. “That would be amazing. I don’t think the girls at Fairmont Senior have ever won states, so that would be crazy and amazing.”

Fairmont Senior takes on Williamstown at 12:30 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to the title game.