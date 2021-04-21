Fairmont Senior girls remain perfect; Will enter state tournament undefeated

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It surely wasn’t the prettiest of Fairmont Senior’s wins this season.

But Tuesday night’s win was a big one. It punched the Polar Bears’ ticket to Charleston.

A big third quarter gave Fairmont Senior the distance it needed from visiting Lincoln, and Laynie Beresford was a big part in the Polar Bears distancing themselves from the Cougars.

Beresford hit six threes in the game, four coming in the third quarter. She finished tied for a team-high with 18 points.

Marley Washenitz put forth another triple-double performance, and Fairmont Senior’s girls basketball program is going dancing once again. 64-36 was the final score, as the Polar Bears claimed a Class AAA Region II title.

Washenitz tallied 18 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists, and seven steals, falling just three takeaways shy of a quadruple-double.

What if I told you Marley Washenitz (@mwashenitz), who appears 2 feet in the air in this picture, wound up on the ground with the ball on this play? Cuz that's what happened. 😳



Oh, and the Polar Bears scored just seconds later pic.twitter.com/BI7XMbvupU — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) April 21, 2021

Emily Starn added 11 points for Fairmont Senior.

Madi Martin led the way for Lincoln with 11 points.

With the win, Fairmont Senior not only punches its ticket to the state tournament, but also ends Lincoln’s season in the Regional round. The Cougars had advanced to the Double-A semi-finals last year before the pandemic ended the state tournament prematurely.

Fairmont Senior will travel to Charleston next week with an unblemished record — much like it’s Marion County rival, North Marion — and with a state title directly in its sights.