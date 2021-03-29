Fairmont Senior girls, Robert C. Byrd boys voted as best high school hoops teams in WV

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The fans have spoken.

Corey Hines’ Fairmont Senior girls basketball team, and Bill Bennett’s Robert C. Byrd boys basketball team, have been voted as the top boys and girls basketball units in West Virginia.

Ryan Decker and Abbie Backenstoe discussed this topic on Sunday.

Related Story — 12 SportsZone Conversation: Best High School Basketball teams this season

Fans were able to vote for their choice of the top teams in the state, both on our website, and on the 12 SportsZone Twitter account.

Nearly 800 votes were received in less than 24 hours.

The undefeated Fairmont Senior girls were a runaway favorite as the top girls team in the state.

Hines’ group received 51 percent of the votes on Twitter, and nearly 54 percent of the votes on our website.

Robert C. Byrd’s boys basketball team was also a clear favorite, according to those that responded to our polls. The Flying Eagles received 40 percent of the Twitter fan votes, and 36.7 percent of the votes on wboy.com.

Fairmont Senior’s boys team was voted as the second best team, and Morgantown’s boys team — the only team to beat RCB this season — came in third place.