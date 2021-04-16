Fairmont Senior girls stay unbeaten; claim Class AAA Region II, Section 1 title over Philip Barbour

FAIRMOTN, W.Va. – Undefeated, and top-ranked Fairmont Senior hadn’t played in two weeks entering Friday night’s Class AAA Region II, Section 2 title game.

The Lady Polar Bears hosted Philip Barbour, who was coming off a win over East Fairmont earlier in the week.

Marley Washenitz assisted to Meredith Maier on Fairmont Senior’s first offensive set of the game, and the Polar Bears were seemingly in control from there on out.

Maier recorded a double-double, and Washenitz filled the stat sheet once again, as Fairmont Senior picked up a 64-33 victory.

Emily Dennison led the way for Philip Barbour with 12 points and 14 rebounds.

Maier tallied 15 points and 12 boards for the Polar Bears. Washenitz scored a game-high 25 points, and reportedly grabbed seven rebounds, dished out six assists and and collected six steals.

With the win, Fairmont Senior claims its first sectional title since 2019, when the Polar Bears also won the Double-A state title.

Fairmont Senior will host Lincoln in one of the Regional title games next week.

Philip Barbour’s season remains alive, despite the loss, and the Colts will play at Lewis County next week.

The winners of those two games will advance to the state tournament in Charleston.