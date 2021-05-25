Fairmont Senior holds on to beat Philip Barbour

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Philip Barbour was poised to force Fairmont Senior to come to bat in the seventh inning.

The Colts, trailing by two in the final inning of regulation, put two runners on with just one out on a stand-up double to left by Gage Bibey.

That double forced Fairmont Senior to make a pitching change, taking Sammy Viani off the mound after he had pitched all 6.1 innings to that point.

Philip Barbour had the chance, but the Polar Bears hung on.

An infield pop fly, and a looking strikeout ended the game with neither runner in scoring position ever touching home.

Fairmont Senior held on to win 5-3 over the visiting Colts.

Philip Barbour jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first two innings, but Fairmont Senior’s pitching staff silenced the Colts’ bats after that.

The Polar Bears came back with two runs in the third and fourth innings, and added an insurance run in the fifth to take a two-run lead.

Viani struck out nine on the mound, and added a two hits and a pair of runs batted in at the dish.

Gunner Riley also had two hits, and drove in a pair of runs on a triple. Riley, who started the game at shortstop, finished the game on the mound for Fairmont.