FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears are used to having a target on their backs and will again this winter.

With a second straight Class AAA boys basketball state championship in March, it’s an offseason to reload following the graduation of starters Desean Goode, Connor Gower and Latique Williams.

“When you lose guys, we have new guys that come in, guys that have some experience from last year, maybe not as much,” head coach Dave Retton said, “Other guys have more experience and playing and competing in shootouts such as this and against very good competition, it only helps our guys.”

Competition like this past weekend’s Pac 5 Shootout in Morgantown gives the Polar Bears just the challenge they’re looking for this summer.

“Every game, whether it’s in the regular season or even in the offseason, they’re learning opportunities and we’ll learn from today and use it to continue to grow our team,” Retton said.

Fairmont Senior returns senior starters Zycheus Dobbs and Andre Grant from last season’s championship run.