FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior lacrosse team already has one state championship under its belt and the Polar Bears are hungry for another.

Lacrosse is a sport that’s still growing here in the mountain state but players like senior Dom Stingo have been with it since the start and he’s excited to see how it’s been progressing.

Fairmont Senior lacrosse gets together using a flex day in February





“Kind of a backstory, when I was little, my dad he’s the coach, he kind of created lacrosse in this area. He built the middle school team and was an assistant coach for the high school team up until he got his head coaching spot so for me it’s been a really good experience just because I got to help build something from the ground up,” Stingo said.

The Polar Bears are still trying to grow and develop the sport in the state and Stingo said inviting new players to join and build the program is key.

“All of these guys who have come with me have been guys that I talk to and try to get them out here and I try to get new guys every day just trying to build it, the sport in West Virginia. It’s not that big so you have to try somehow and I think it’s really taking off finally,” Stingo said.

Players like Stingo and Jace Dalton, who have years of lacrosse experience, bring knowledge to the roster.

While the team has an experienced group, Fairmont Senior lacrosse is welcoming new athletes to give the sport a try in order to build a successful program for years to come.



"Lots of reps and just get them to learn. Teach them, explain the game to them, get them to learn the offense, defense and how we do things around here. If they play football, you get to hit people. It's a mix of soccer, football, hockey it's a little bit of everything. Kids that play this sport, I feel like they enjoy it," Dalton, senior defenseman said.



“Just because of our previously small roster size, these guys are going to have to play no matter what. So we’ll practice with them everyday, part of the team, team bonding outside of practice, just try to keep them with us at all times, try not to lose them, Stingo said.

While the team is full of Fairmont Senior students, other athletes in Marion County who don’t have a team to play for are able to suit up for the Polar Bears, like East Fairmont’s Josiah Smith.

Smith has been playing lacrosse since the middle school level and shows that Bees and Polar Bears can, in fact, get along.



“I mean it’s just great that since we don’t have it at East, we can come here and play. I mean we butt heads a little bit during football season but in lacrosse season we all come together and play as a team so it’s good,” Smith, senior attackman said.

It’s all about building the team and bringing players together who have the same goal- winning.

The Polar Bears’ lax team is focusing on getting all members of its team ready for the Spring and ready to get back to a state title game.

Head coach Tony Stingo instructs players







"Hard work, dedication and we have a winning tradition at our school so hopefully just to keep that going," Dalton said.



"Dedication, 100 percent. Coming to practice, working hard, and just being a team. Having team chemistry, that's always a big part of this sport. Knowing what your teammates are going to do, knowing your teammates, stuff like that. You always have to stay together," Stingo said.



“Do as good as we can. We’re going to be light but we still expect to win,” Smith said.

Fairmont Senior lacrosse used a flex day in early February but the season gets started at the end of the month.

If you’re interested in playing lacrosse for the Polar Bears, contact head coach Tony Stingo.