Fairmont Senior, Morgantown both fall in opening round of girls basketball state tournament

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – It’s been a rough start to the 2020 girls basketball state tournament for North Central West Virginia teams.

In the first game of the day, No. 3 Fairmont Senior was upset by No. 6 PikeView, 59-55 in a contest that was tight the whole way.

In the second game of the day, No. 7 Morgantown fell to No. 2 Woodrow Wilson in the Triple-A bracket, ending the Mohigans’ Cinderella story prematurely.

For Fairmont Senior, free throws and second chance points became the deciding factors.

The Polar Bears were just 11-25 as a team from the free throw line, and even though that was a better percentage than what the Panthers shot from the charity stripe, the misses were big. Fairmont Senior did a good job getting offensive rebounds, picking up 27 of their missed shots, however, only turned that into 12 second-chance points.

The other factor in this game that skewed PikeView’s way was its size.

“They’re long. And they do a good job. And they were blocking our shots up high. And except for when we had Morgan and her sister in, as far as height wise, it was tough,” Polar Bears head coach Corey Hines said.

Marley Washenitz paced Fairmont Senior with 22 points and 11 rebounds. Morgan Lilley added 16 points and 13 boards.

.@fairmont_girls at the podium.

“To take out the champion, you’ve got to beat the champion. And they beat the champion.” — Corey Hines pic.twitter.com/8kxYVqoeID — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) March 11, 2020

In the Triple-A opener, scoring in general was a problem for both teams at times.

Morgantown led 10-7 after the first quarter, and each team was held to below 10 points in two of the four periods.

This young Mohigans squad hung with Woodrow Wilson the entire game, but never led. The experience of coming to Charleston is big for a team with zero seniors.

Morgantown’s Kaitlyn Ammons goes up for a layup in the second half of Morgantown’s opening-round loss to Woodrow Wilson at the state tournament Wednesday. (Photo by Ryan Decker / WBOY)

“I think it’s huge. I think the experience of getting down here and getting the nerves out of the way … And they’ve worked so hard to get here, and they’ve always wanted to get to this stage. Now we’ve got one under our belt. We’ve come down here and, not just played a game, but played a really quality game against a really good opponent. I think it is a great boost to offseason workouts,” said Morgantown head coach Jason White.

Kaitlyn Ammons led the way for Morgantown with 16 points and 11 rebounds. Catherine Wassick supplied 11 points and 12 boards.