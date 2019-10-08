Fairmont Senior, North Marion lead Class-AA after opening round at HS Golf Championship

WHEELING, W.Va. – A pair of Marion County schools have set the pace for teams competing in Double-A at the 2019 WVSSAC HS Golf Championship at Oglebay Resort.

Fairmont Senior leads all eight teams with a 257 after a slow start, but a solid back-nine finish by all four of its golfers.

North Marion finished its first round eleven shots behind the Polar Bears, ending Day One with a 268.

Michael Harris led the Huskies with an 85.

FSHS senior leader Clark Craig once again paced his team, shooting 82 on the day. He wasn’t pleased at parts of his round, but was still able to put together a solid round, and with a good day tomorrow could once again be in the hunt for an individual trophy.

After a good first day on the course, Polar Bears head coach Luke Corley is pleased with how his team responded to its slow start.

“I though we fought very hard with the course, the way it was, with that wind. When that wind kicked up the course changed dramatically. Our guys fought hard. They got off to a bad start. And then they regained it on the back nine. I’m proud of them. They really grounded it out. We should be pretty close; in the mix,” said Corley.

Three of his four golfers finished the day by shooting under 90.

Individually, Grafton’s Caden Moore shot an 81, and Bridgeport’s Matt Aman was three strokes behind him, finishing with an 84.

As for the rest of Double-A, Robert C. Byrd finds itself towards the back of the pack after shooting a 291.

