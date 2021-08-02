Fairmont Senior opens preseason practices with targets on their back as defending Double-A champs

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – For the second time in three years, the Fairmont Senior football team begins a football season with targets on their backs as defending champions.

The Polar Bears were named 2020 Double-A state champs by the WVSSAC after defeating Bluefield in what was billed as a semi-final game, but turned into a de facto state title game.

Aside from the familiar feeling of being the Class AA team that all other teams in the class will be aiming to knock off, it feels like there a lot of changes for the Fairmont Senior football team heading into this year.

The Polar Bears once again graduated a star-studded senior class.

Fairmont Senior was back out on the field for the first day of practice Monday, and even though a daunting schedule looms, head coach Nick Bartic says it’s way too soon to start looking ahead to the regular season schedule.

“For us, the beginning of the season is just about really focusing on yourself, and getting better at this point. Our opponent this week, you know, is ourselves. Beyond that, that’s really all we’re focused on,” said Bartic.

The Polar Bears have pumped out a lot of D-1 talent as of late, including last year’s starting quarterback Gage Michael.

That also includes senior lineman, Eric Smith, who recently committed to the University of Miami (OH).

