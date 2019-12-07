Days
Fairmont Senior Opens Season with a Win over Wheeling Central Catholic

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – You know this is premier basketball when WVU Head Women’s Basketball Coach Mike Carey is in the building. Fairmont Senior taking on Wheeling Central. Marley Washenitz, get used to that name, she lays it in put the Polar Bears up early. Maroon Knights answer with a three from Hannah White.. Wheeling up at the halftime break. They start fast in the 3rd as well as Eden Gainer with some nice moves gets to the basket and floats it in. Fairmont Senior would continue to battle back led by Washenitz who finishes with 31 points and 16 rebounds. Fairmont Senior knocks off Wheeling Central Catholic 64-60.

