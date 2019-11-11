Fairmont Senior postseason first round preview

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior football state team’s title defense goes into another stage now, with the start of the postseason this week.

The top-ranked Polar Bears host 16th seeded Winfield on Friday night at East-West Stadium.

Some key things to know heading into the playoffs:

The Polar Bears still haven’t trailed since the end of the 2017 season. That’s 1,152 straight minutes of either being tied or in the lead since the start of last year.

24 wins in a row – it’s the second longest active win streak in the state and 22nd longest in the nation

The Polar Bears are the fifth-highest scoring team in the state. They also have the second best defense in West Virginia, regardless of classification, with only 55 points given up all year.

They host a 7-3 Winfield team in the first round, and as Nick Bartic said Sunday, just because they’re the top seed doesn’t mean they don’t have work to do.

“It’s good for our kids to see hard work paying off. The sacrifices they make in the offseason to get to this point, it’s a rewarding feeling. But at the same time, they still have goals in front of them,” said Bartic.

The Winfield Generals have only played two playoff teams this year, losing to both.

Kickoff for the polar bears first round game is 7:30 in Fairmont.