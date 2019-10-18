Fairmont Senior, RCB boys play to 3-3 draw in regular season finale

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A great first half by Fairmont Senior was combated by a great second half by Robert C. Byrd in both teams’ regular season finale Thursday night.

Bubby Towns helped the Polar Bears opened up a two-goal lead in the first nine minutes of the match, before Khori Miles got the Eagles on the board with a penalty kick.

A 3-1 halftime lead for FSHS was erased by a pair of second-half goals by Robert C. Byrd to force a 3-3 draw.

Both teams will enter the playoffs next week as two of the highest ranked teams in the state. RCB has went to the state tournament each of the past three seasons.