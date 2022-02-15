FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior swim program sends multiple swimmers to compete at this year’s state meet.

The girls team took home a regional title and hopes to bring back more hardware to Fairmont.

Senior Mia Abruzzino prepares for her final swim meet of her high school career. Abruzzino dominated the regional competition, recording personal bests and qualifying for the state meet in four events.



“I’m really excited to end a big chapter of my life, I’ve been swimming since I was four so it’s really exciting to bring the club age group part of it to an end, even if I swim in college or not, it’s a big chapter of my life that is ending so I’m glad I can do it for one more year,” Abruzzino said. “I’m hoping I can get some best times, maybe break a few more of our school records and just really have fun at the meet because it’s my last one that I’ll go to during my high school career so I’m excited.”

Junior Alexis Ramsey had a strong showing at regionals, recording first place finishes in the 200 IM and the 100 butterfly.

Ramsey placed at the state meet last season and said her experience competing in that atmosphere is a benefit.



“It definitely does because my freshman year I kind of got freaked out while last year it was rough and everything with COVID but it definitely helped me understand what to expect and not feel pressure as much,” Ramsey said.

Two Polar Bears underclassmen are states bound as apart of the 200 medley relay. The team is excited to compete and keep improving.



“Just pushing your hardest. It always helps hearing your team cheer for you ad all of that because they’re always there for you and that kind of thing,” Lanae Street, sophomore swimmer said.



“I did better at regionals than Big 10. Just to have fun,” Audrey Drennen, freshman swimmer said.

On the boys side, Grant Broadhurst and Carter Southern are set to represent the Polar Bears at states.

Southern, a freshman swimmer, is a states first-timer after finishing first in the 100 backstroke at regionals.



“It’s a lot of pressure. I mean I want to go and do well and I have a lot of people supporting me. I would like to make it to the final day. I know I’m not going to get first or anything but I want to make it to the second day,” Southern said.

The state swim meet kicks off on Thursday at the Mylan Aquatic Center.