Fairmont Senior swimming back in the pool

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior swim team was back in the pool for the first time as a unit since last year on Tuesday.

The Polar Bears missed the first day of practice, Monday, due to the weather.

Head coach, Rob Clevenger, had his club taking it easy during the beginning of practice, with some of his swimmers coming off a lengthy practice with their club team prior to suiting up with the Polar Bears.

This swim season will be one unlike any other, but health, as always, will be the top priority.

“Protect themselves when they’re not in the pool. In the pool it’s easy, we have the guidelines and everything set out,” said Clevenger. “Just be safe, so they can stay healthy, and get in the pool as much as possible. Because we are in a shortened season it’s going to be important to hit all the practices and come ready to work every day.”