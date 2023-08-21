FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – Grant Broadhurst scored the second of his two goals with just over three minutes to play to lift Fairmont Senior to a 2-1 win over Trinity Christian.

The Warriors struck first with nearly three minutes to play in the first half with Carmelo Kniska breaking through the Polar Bear back line and finishing a shot in the bottom right corner to take a 1-0 lead.

It stayed that way until halftime and into the second half when Broadhurst found himself in on goal and put his first on the board to tie the game with just under 30 minutes to play.

The match remained a stalemate into the final minutes when a long free kick for the Polar Bears bounced free near the six-yard box and Broadhurst put just enough of a touch on the ball to put it into the back of the net.

Fairmont Senior held on for the final three minutes of play to win the rematch of last season’s regional final.