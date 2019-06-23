Fairmont Senior ushers in new QB at WV Football 7 on 7 tourney

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior ushered in a new quarterback, Gage Michael, this weekend at the West Virginia Football 7 on 7 Tournament.

The new Polar Bear QB helped lead his team into the winner’s bracket through action on Friday. However, Fairmont Senior ran into back-to-back defeats at the hands of Martinsburg and Spring Valley, falling to Timberwolves on the only play of overtime.

Still, head coach Nick Bartic has liked what he’s seen so far out of his new signal caller.

“Gage is the ultimate competitor. Hates to lose, and we’ll look to him as the quarterback should – a leadership role. Very smart. He understands the passing game. And he also can run. Very athletic and smart. So, it’s a good dynamic for us to have on offense,” Bartic said.