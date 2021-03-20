Fairmont Senior wins 2020-2021 AA Cheerleading State Title

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three local cheerleading teams competed in the WVSSAC Double-A State Cheerleading Competition and one came out as state champions.

The Fairmont Senior cheer team won the 2021 AA State title.

This season’s competition was especially meaningful because of everything that high school athletes had to go through with sports cancellations during the past year.

The state cheer competition was supposed to take place in the Fall, but after the high school football playoffs were cancelled, the cancellation of the cheer competition followed.

In addition to Fairmont Senior, the Lewis County and Liberty (Harrison) cheer teams also competed in the state competition.

Fairmont Senior won with a score of 324.95. Logan finished as runner up with a score of 320.

The Full list of competitors and scores: