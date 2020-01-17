Fairmont Senior wins dual meet over rival East Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior defeated cross-town rival East Fairmont 39-33 in a dual meet Thursday night.

Defending state champ Blake Boyers picked up a pin fall win for the bees early on.

But the four time defending Big Ten champs of East Fairmont did struggle in this one.

The polar bears led by Zach Frazier and Mike Jones were able to dominate most of the meet.

The Polar Bears return to action next Tuesday in a home dual meet vs fellow Marion County rival North Marion.

This will be the final home meet for Fairmont’s Zach Frazier, who has never lost a match at a dual meet.