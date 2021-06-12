Fairmont Senior wins girls State lacrosse Championship

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior girls lacrosse team showed dominance in the 14-4 win over George Washington for the 2021 state championship.

GW started off strong with a quick goal to start the game on top by one.

But after that, the Polar Bears never stopped scoring. Morgan Rogers got FSHS started with a goal tat tied the game up. Then Madison Jones’ pass to Abby Frederick resulted in the Polar Bears taking their first lead of the game 2-1.

Still in the first quarter, Emma Paugh found the back of the net to add to the Polar Bears lead.

Fairmont Senior went on to win 14-4 with a last minute goal to secure a heavy lead for the win.

FSHS’ Aubrey Harrison won game MVP.

The Polar Bears have now won back to back state lacrosse titles.

