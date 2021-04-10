Fairmont Senior wins A-AA Region I wrestling title, complete tournament results

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior Polar Bears took home the Region I wrestling title on Saturday afternoon.

But multiple Marion County teams shined on the mat during the meet.

Fairmont Senior had four wrestlers capture a Regional Title.

Mikey Jones won his third consecutive Regional title with a 5-2 decision. Hunter Spitznogle and Kolbie Hamilton both finished in first place and won by fall in each of their matches. Nick Scott also winning a regional title winning in a close 9-8 decision. Overall, the Polar Bears have nine wrestlers who qualified for the state meet.

East Fairmont’s Blake Boyers captured his third regional title with a 6-0 decision. Levi Carpenter also won his match and finished the region in first place by a 9-4 decision. The Bees have five wrestlers overall who qualified for the state meet.

North Marion’s Brody Hess and Hunter Kuhn finished in third and second in the region, respectively, which also qualifies them for the state meet.

For a Full List of results, visit this website.