FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior claimed the Region I wrestling title on Saturday and plenty of other local wrestlers from the region punched their tickets to states.

View the full AA-A Region I wrestling tournament results here.

Regional champions are shown in italics.

106

Triston Wills- Fairmont Senior

Noah Hess-North Marion

113

Levi Carpenter- East Fairmont (Maj Dec 10-1)

120

Caden Michalski- Fairmont Senior

126

Mikey Jones- Fairmont Senior (Fall 1:06)

132

Brody Hess- North Marion (Fall 3:09)

Hunter Spitznogle -Fairmont Senior

138

Kolbie Hamilton- Fairmont Senior (Fall 5:45)

145

Connor Konya – East Fairmont

Dominic Armistead- Fairmont Senior

152

Gavin Michael- Fairmont Senior

170

Michael Kruzel- Fairmont Senior

182

Andy Mines- Fairmont Senior

195

Dylan Ours- Fairmont Senior (Dec 4-0)

J.T. Miller – East Fairmont

220

Logan McElfresh- East Fairmont

285