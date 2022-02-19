FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior claimed the Region I wrestling title on Saturday and plenty of other local wrestlers from the region punched their tickets to states.
View the full AA-A Region I wrestling tournament results here.
Regional champions are shown in italics.
106
- Triston Wills- Fairmont Senior
- Noah Hess-North Marion
113
- Levi Carpenter- East Fairmont (Maj Dec 10-1)
120
- Caden Michalski- Fairmont Senior
126
- Mikey Jones- Fairmont Senior (Fall 1:06)
132
- Brody Hess- North Marion (Fall 3:09)
- Hunter Spitznogle -Fairmont Senior
138
- Kolbie Hamilton- Fairmont Senior (Fall 5:45)
145
- Connor Konya – East Fairmont
- Dominic Armistead- Fairmont Senior
152
- Gavin Michael- Fairmont Senior
170
- Michael Kruzel- Fairmont Senior
182
- Andy Mines- Fairmont Senior
195
- Dylan Ours- Fairmont Senior (Dec 4-0)
- J.T. Miller – East Fairmont
220
- Logan McElfresh- East Fairmont
285
- Evan Helm- East Fairmont