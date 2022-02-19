FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior claimed the Region I wrestling title on Saturday and plenty of other local wrestlers from the region punched their tickets to states.

View the full AA-A Region I wrestling tournament results here.

Regional champions are shown in italics.

106

  • Triston Wills- Fairmont Senior
  • Noah Hess-North Marion

113

  • Levi Carpenter- East Fairmont (Maj Dec 10-1)

120

  • Caden Michalski- Fairmont Senior

126

  • Mikey Jones- Fairmont Senior (Fall 1:06)

132

  • Brody Hess- North Marion (Fall 3:09)
  • Hunter Spitznogle -Fairmont Senior

138

  • Kolbie Hamilton- Fairmont Senior (Fall 5:45)

145

  • Connor Konya – East Fairmont
  • Dominic Armistead- Fairmont Senior

152

  • Gavin Michael- Fairmont Senior

170

  • Michael Kruzel- Fairmont Senior

182

  • Andy Mines- Fairmont Senior

195

  • Dylan Ours- Fairmont Senior (Dec 4-0)
  • J.T. Miller – East Fairmont

220

  • Logan McElfresh- East Fairmont

285

  • Evan Helm- East Fairmont