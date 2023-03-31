FAIRMONT, W.Va.—

Fairmont Senior held a celebration for their AAA back to back state champion team tonight. After the team was paraded around the city, the Polar Bears thanked the community for their ongoing support throughout the season.

Zycheus Dobbs and DeSean Goode, two upper classmen on the team, took extra time to make sure the community knew how much their support meant to them. Head Coach Dave Retton also made sure to thank the community.

The team, along with the Fairmont community, took this time to have some snacks and refreshments while re-watching the State Championship game.