CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior High School’s Alexa Wilson signed with the Fairmont State acrobatics and tumbling program on Wednesday.

Wilson, a part of the Polar Bears’ very successful cheerleading team, helped lead her squad to a state title in her junior season and a state runner up finish this season.

Wilson is excited to stay in her hometown of Fairmont where she will attend her dad’s alma mater.

The future Falcon is very fond of her new coach and is ready to get to work.



“I’ve met Danielle, the coach, and she seems phenomenal. She seems like such a good person all-around and I think my personality and her personality are really going to mix well,” Wilson said.

Wilson’s most excited to get back to stunting.

“I love stunting, it’s one of my favorite things to do and I actually can side, main and back so I’m very excited to show everybody my abilities and hopefully make mat my freshman year,” Wilson said.





