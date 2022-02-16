FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Bubby Towns made his college plan official on Wednesday when he signed with the Radford University men’s soccer program.

Towns announced his commitment to the Highlanders last week. He said due to the pandemic, the recruiting process was a little difficult but once Radford reached out, it was smooth sailing from there.

“The moment I stepped on campus I really just felt the brotherly vibe and coach took me around and introduced me to all of the guys on the team and I just felt the right vibe and just felt it was the right choice,” Towns said.

Towns liked everything about the Highlanders’ soccer program and saw where he could fit in right away.

“My play style fits their program really well. Their coaching staff does all of the right things. They have a younger coach that can relate to all of the younger guys and the head coach believes in playing younger guys and giving them more minutes so I think that I can come in and actually make a change,” Towns said.

Towns definitely left his mark on the Fairmont Senior soccer team. This past season he helped FSHS to a sectional and regional title while scoring his 100th career goal and breaking the school scoring record.

The two-time first team all-state selection was also a huge part of the Polar Bears’ three-time sectional and regional championships and two-time state championship run.

The forward’s experience with Fairmont Senior and playing club soccer for the Pittsburgh Riverhounds has landed him a spot on a Division I roster.



“It’s an honor. It’s a blessing to be able to say I went to Fairmont Senior. I like being the player to take it to the next level and I want nothing but the best for my teammates that I played with and that are younger than me,” Towns said.

