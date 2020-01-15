Fairmont Senior’s Corey Hines Mic’d Up

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior girls basketball program has been one of the most successful, and most consistent, in the state in recent years.

Surely that success comes from having good players, but it also comes from solid coaching, from head coach Corey Hines.

We visited a Polar Bears practice last week and mic’d up the head coach of the defending Class AA state champion Polar Bear.

Stay with 12 Sports to hear how Coach Hines not only keeps the program running but also how the success continues.