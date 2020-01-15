Fairmont Senior’s Corey Hines Mic’d Up

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Fairmont Senior girls basketball program has been one of the most successful, and most consistent, in the state in recent years.

Surely that success comes from having good players, but it also comes from solid coaching, from head coach Corey Hines.

We visited a Polar Bears practice last week and mic’d up the head coach of the defending Class AA state champion Polar Bear.

Stay with 12 Sports to hear how Coach Hines not only keeps the program running but also how the success continues.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories