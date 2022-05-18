FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Dom Stingo signed with the Davis and Elkins men’s lacrosse program on Tuesday.

Stingo helped lead the Polar Bears lax team to a strong four-year campaign resulting in a state championship and several state tournament appearances.

“I took a visit to the campus and I knew the coach before I even got there because he coached me for Mountain State a little bit here and there and he was pretty cool. The school just seemed like the right fit, small class size, more hands-on learning and stuff like that. The team is super family-like and I love that and I can treat those guys like they’re my brothers,” Stingo said.

The senior midfielder finished this past season with 21 goals and nine assists while averaging three goals per game.

Stingo liked a lot about D&E including the small-town feel of the campus and his future head coach and teammates.