CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Dominick Stingo has been voted as the winner of the Week 11 Stan Cameon Insurance Coverage of the Week competition.

Stingo’s interception in the annual East-West Game Friday night, beat out an 80-yard fumble return by Lincoln’s Coby Gorby.

Stingo is now the final entrant into the Coverage of the Year bracket, which will debut on Friday night in the Groggs SportsZone.