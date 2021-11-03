Fairmont Senior’s Eli day makes the ‘save heard around Fairmont’

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – When a soccer game goes down to penalty kicks, it appears to be a nerve-racking time for the players taking the shots and the keepers trying to save them.

But Fairmont Senior senior goalkeeper, Eli Day, said otherwise.

“Yeah there’s not much pressure on goalies in shootout situations, they’re not really expected to save them,” Day said.

The Regional final between Fairmont Senior and Weir went to sudden-death PKs where Day made the save that was heard around the town of Fairmont.

If Weir made the penalty kick, the Red Riders won but if Day saved it, Fairmont Senior won- And the Polar Bears came out on top with a huge save by Day.

Day said he didn’t feel too much pressure because, like he mentioned, nobody expects the keeper to save PKs.

“I didn’t really feel the pressure. I just needed to concentrate, try to read them, try and save at least one and it only took one,” Day said.

Day also mentioned the support he had from his teammates.

Penalty kicks are all about trust.

“They said they had their trust in me. They trusted me that I could save one, save a few and they just had their utmost confidence in me and I had my utmost confidence in them,” Day said.

Day made one of the biggest saves in postseason soccer so far this season.

The Polar Bears have another tall test ahead as they see Charleston Catholic in the first round of the state tournament.