Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith commits to Miami University Football Program

FAIRMONT, W.Va. -Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith announced his commitment to continue his football career at Miami University of Ohio.

Smith announced his decision via Twitter on July 27, just about a week before the high school football season starts.

Smith, the 6’6″, 295 pound offensive tackle said he decided to commit before he starts his senior season with the Polar Bears so he can focus on high school ball before he moves on to play with the Red Hawks.

“Being a recruit is a lot of stress. It truly is. Talking to like 10 different coaches left and right everyday. I feel like it would be best for me to commit before the season started,” Smith said.

According to Smith, Miami University was the place he could develop in order to fulfill his dreams. And to say he is heading to the Division I level, is a dream come true as well.

“It feels amazing because it’s always been a dream of mine to go to the next level to hopefully complete my dream of going to the NFL,” Smith said.

Smith posted several offers, including many other DI schools like Marshall, Perdue and Army. But the Polar Bear said the school felt like the place he wanted to spend his collegiate days.

“Out of all of the colleges I’ve been to, I mean I’ve been to five or six different visits and this one just felt really different. It felt like I’ve been there before. Just a true family feeling and how everyone was, how the team members were, it was just amazing,” Smith said.

He follows in the footsteps of other Polar Bear football greats to play high level college football and Smith said he looks up to those players and former teammates.



“Just like Darius [Stills]. I mean he’s been a big role model for me. Especially Zach Frazier, too. He’s up there. Dante [Stills]. I just want to follow that ladder to hopefully complete my goal,” Smith said.



Smith gives a lot of credit to his coaching staff and says they’re why Fairmont Senior football players are so successful.



“We have amazing coaches. Everyone there is there to make us even better,” Smith said.

Not to mention, Smith entered FSHS as a wide receiver, but with guidance from his coaches, he found out he was meant to be on the line.



“I was a wide receiver and coach Bigs [Troy Bigelow] was always like ‘you have to become a lineman, you’ll go D1 instantly.’ And I mean he was right. He helped me eat the right things, gain weight but not bad weight, helped me lift weights,” Smith said.

Smith has one final season with the Polar Bears before heading off to Miami University.