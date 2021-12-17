Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith inks with Miami University of Ohio football

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith signed with the Miami University of Ohio football program.

Smith, the 6’6, 295 pound offensive lineman was an attractive recruit for many reasons. The senior recorded 66 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and 9 sacks this season with the Polar Bears.

As a senior, Smith led the Polar Bears’ line and contributed heavily to the success this season resulting in a state championship.

Smith liked a lot of things about Miami, OH including the coaching staff.

“When I went down there, Miami was just an amazing place. It felt like a family environment. I mean they have a winning tradition down there and everything like that and I love to win, hate to lose so I just thought it was the right decision for me. The way the coaches are with the players, it’s like a family bond, it’s like another dad and I don’t know it just felt great,” Smith said.

Smith ended his high school career the way every athlete desires, as a state champion. He brings that winning mentality with him to Miami.