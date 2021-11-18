Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Blair inks with Chatham baseball

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Gavin Blair signed to continue his baseball career at Chatham University.

Chatham is right in Pittsburgh and Blair said the location played a big role in his decision because he is still close to home but still far enough.

Blair looks to play shortstop for the Cougars and said he likes being apart of a winning culture and looks to continue that at Chatham.

Blair already has a good relationship with the Cougars coaching staff. His future head coach, Nic Rush, has Fairmont ties and Blair is looking forward to joining the team.

“I really loved the team. Whenever I went on my visit everybody came and introduced themselves to me and I felt like it was really personable. I’ve known the coach there for 10 years now so I really like him and I feel like we have a pretty good connection. He went to Fairmont State so whenever I was like 10 he worked me out. We just worked together, I pitched to him and we would go hit together,” Blair said.

Blair has his senior season left with the Polar Bears before heading off to Chatham.