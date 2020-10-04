Fairmont Senior’s Jaelin Johnson trains through pandemic, racks up collegiate offers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Covid-19 pandemic may have slowed things down in the basketball world for a while, but the grind never stopped for Fairmont senior hoops star Jaelin Johnson.

The high school basketball season was abruptly stopped back in March but that didn’t stop Johnson from putting in the work when the world was shut down.

“It was hard, you know, just sitting at home, really like there was nothing you could do so it was kind of like stay in bed and watch Netflix or I can get out there and work so you really had to put your mind to it and you really had to say like this is what you want this is your future,” Johnson told 12 News.

The First Team All-State selection never got to play for a shot at a state title this past winter. Amidst the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, high school basketball was stopped just before Class-AA played Regional games.

“After the season I was kind of a little upset that everything ended the way it was so I was kind of like a little hurt but I mean I knew that eventually everything was going to try and get back to normal as it could so I knew that I wanted to be ready when the time came and when we started playing that I didn’t fall behind,” Johnson said.

When schools, gyms, and sports were all shut down, Johnson knew he had to stay on his toes and focused on preparing so when the time did come to play basketball again- He’d be ready.

“So I continued to work, even though gyms weren’t open I live right beside a park so I just continued to work at the park every day and getting to play everywhere I could kind of just stay up on my game,” Johnson said.

The time to play came this summer when Johnson traveled around the east coast with his AAU basketball team, Easy Street Family. Johnson played in several tournaments this summer with the team and caught the attention of college coaches along the way.

Johnson racked up several college offers recently including Fairmont State, Concord, Wheeling, Garrett College, West Virginia Wesleyan, Point Park, Potomac State and Penn State-Greater Allegheney.

“At first it was a little slow, you know, college coaches weren’t allowed to be in contact with all of the Covid and not being able to watch you work out and practice. Usually during AAU season they can come watch your games so it’s kind of a slow start but when we started our AAU back up it kind of got back on track and I started talking to a lot of colleges and they’re communicating with me and coming to watch me work out and everything,” Johnson said.

Johnson is continuing to prepare for his senior basketball season with Fairmont Senior. He expects big things out of himself and his team and to hopefully compete for a state championship.