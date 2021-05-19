Fairmont Senior’s Kirt Drennen inks with Southern Virginia Lacrosse

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Kirt Drennen signed to continue his lacrosse career at Southern Virginia University.

Drennen is familiar with the school and lacrosse program because his brother also was on the Knights men’s lacrosse team.

Drennen helped lead the Polar Bears to two state championships and hopes to get a third during his senior season.

He liked the campus at SVU and was comfortable with the team and coaching staff.

“I love the game of lacrosse and I just love the environment at southern Virginia. The people there are great, I already had a few connections from my brother going there,” Drennen said.

Drennen plays attack for Fairmont Senior and will play at that position for the Knights too.

Drennen was also apart of one of the Polar Bears soccer state championship teams as well.