Fairmont Senior’s Lemasters stays home, signs with Falcons soccer program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -Fairmont Senior girls soccer star player Tricia Lemasters signed to continue her soccer career at Fairmont State.

The First Team All-State selection tallied 29 goals in addition to eight assists this past Fall and helped lead the Lady Polar Bears to a Class-AA state runner up finish in Beckley.

Lemasters has struggled through injury during her time with the Polar Bears but ultimately decided she had to keep playing the sport she loved collegiately.

“I was really up and down because my junior year I had that knee injury and I was up and down coming back still through my senior season but lately I just know soccer is my true passion so I wanted to continue playing it. And it’s my hometown and it’s my hometown and I’m just excited to continue playing there under coach Borneo as a Falcon now,” Lemasters said.

Lemasters and her new college head coach, Kernell Borneo, are familiar with one another as Lemasters played under him for her club team F.C. Alliance for multiple years.