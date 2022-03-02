FAIRMONT, W.Va. – As the high school softball season begins this week, Fairmont Senior’s Liz Murphy put pen to paper on Wednesday to make her college decision official.

Murphy signed with the Penn State Fayette softball program.

Murphy poses with teammates

Murphy plans to play first base with the Nittany Lions, the same position she plays for the Polar Bears but said she’s versatile and can play anywhere needed.

The All-Big 10 Conference selection batted .427 last season along with 21 RBI, five triples and two homers.

She gears up for her senior season with the Polar Bears softball team before heading off to play for Penn State Fayette.



“It feels really good. I don’t know anyone yet that’s committed out of the state so I feel like it’ll bring a lot of attention to the program itself at Fairmont Senior so I’m excited. Just that environment is going to be different. I like the competition and I think it’s going to be a challenge and I’m up for the challenge,” Murphy said.

Murphy is ready to compete and earn a spot in the starting lineup as soon as possible.

“The coach told me they would play the best nine and she wouldn’t mind playing a freshman over a senior so I’m going to work hard,” Murphy said.

Murphy plans to study nursing.



