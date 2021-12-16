Fairmont Senior’s Madison Jones signs with D&E Lax

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Madison Jones signed to continue her lacrosse career at Davis and Elkins.

Jones helped lead the Polar Bears girls lacrosse team to a state championship last Spring.

The second team All-State defender won the ground ball belt last season, given to the player with the most ground balls.

Along with her ground ball ability, Jones brings speed, leadership and passion to any team she’s on and she looks to continue that at D&E.

Jones likes her future head coach already and has ties to the school.

“For me personally I met the coach with Mountain State lacrosse for my travel team and me and him really bonded right off the bat. My mom is an alumni there and when I went to the campus it was just a really awesome campus and I met the team at prospect day and they just seem like a really good bunch of girls,” Jones said.

Jones plans to study pre-vet and biology while playing lacrosse with the Senators.