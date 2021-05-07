Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz named state co-player of the year

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Marley Washenitz is without a doubt one of the top basketball players in the state.

Officially, she’s one of the top two girls players in West Virginia this season.

The Polar Bear junior guard was named as this year’s state co-player of the year.

Both Washenitz and Nitro senior guard, Baylee Goins, were named as this year’s Mary Ostrowski Award winners.

Washenitz averaged 20.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 10 assists per game — nearly averaging a triple-double for the entire season.

Washenitz helped lead the Polar Bears to the Triple-A state title game last week, and spoke about the honor of winning the award, and sharing it with Goins.

“When I found out I was really excited. It’s obviously an honor and a pleasure to be named and offered that award. So, I was really ecstatic,” Washenitz said. “You know, if I had to share with anyone it’d definitely be Baylee. She’s a great person on and off the court, and she’s a great player as everyone knows. I’m happy for Baylee, and hope she has a speedy recovery.”

In talking with Washenitz Friday, she spoke about the work that she put in last offseason to improve her game, even after earning a future spot on Mike Carey’s roster at WVU.

The work for Washentiz isn’t over, though.

She says there’s still room for her game to grow, and she got back in the gym as soon as last Saturday’s title game was over.

“Literally the day after we lost states, me and Meredith (Maier), we were in the gym. We did a full-on workout. The next day we went, did another full-on workout. The next day we were in the gym lifting. The next day we were in the gym lifting again. And then we were shooting. Even after we lost, we kind of didn’t take a break. We didn’t take it as a slight at all. We’ve been in the gym working,” Washenitz said.

Washentiz also gave a shoutout to the injured Goins, who went down in Saturday’s title game with a knee injury.

Goins and Washenitz play for the same AAU club, and are now connected this way as state co-players of the year.