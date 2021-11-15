Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier inks with Marshall women’s hoops

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Meredith Maier signed to continue her basketball career with the Marshall Women’s basketball program.

Maier, the 6-foot double-double machine, averaged 18.5 points and 12.9 boards per game for the Polar Bears in her junior season.

The two-time All-State player looks to play in a stretch four position for the Thundering Herd.

Maier spent her first two seasons of high school ball playing at Grafton before transferring to Fairmont Senior last year.

During her time with the Polar Bears, Maier has helped lead the team to a Sectional and Regional Title and a State runner up finish.

She touched on how both schools helped shape her and how she found her niche at Fairmont Senior.

“Honestly I think this school has really helped me get noticed more. I think being at Grafton really helped me develop as a player but getting here really just pushed me over the edge. It made me feel like I had the chance to be a collegiate player and I they really helped me progress throughout the years,” Maier said. “This is my senior year, only my second year here but I feel like I’ve been here all four years. I’m really excited to finish out this season but it’s also a sad time because I know I’m not going to have a next year.”

Maier also talked about what she hopes to bring to the Thundering Herd program.

“I’m really excited because I have a passion for the game. I think going to a school where I know all of the girls have the same passion as I do, I think it’s going to really just help us bond more as a team. I think my assets are obviously my rebounding, I love to rebound and play defense. Going to Marshall, I think they’re going to want me to shoot the ball and I’m really excited to show them my strengths there,” Maier said.

Huntington won’t be a new city for Maier. She played AAU in a Huntington-based program for the West Virginia Thunder.

It is important to stay in the state for Maier. She wants to bring more enlightenment to the level of basketball in the mountain state and looks to do it with the Thundering Herd.



