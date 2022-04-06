FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior’s Mia Abruzzino signed to continue her swimming career at the University of Findlay.

“I looked at a bunch of schools but when I went on my visit the campus was so pretty and the coaches were always reaching out to me and telling me things they were doing and that they hope I would be there next year with them doing them too so it was just a great environment and atmosphere so I decided to make it official,” Abruzzino said.

Abruzzino has been a staple on the Polar Bears’ swim team. Most recently she finished third in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 freestyle at the state swim meet in February.

She also was apart of two relay teams that placed top six.

As the Fairmont Senior student body secretary, Abruzzino said she learned how to be a leader and will take that skill with her to Findlay.

The senior looks to swim distance with the Oilers.